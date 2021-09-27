Russian strategic missile force drills involve over 3,000 troops with Tagil missile units

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The large-scale command-post exercises of the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) kicked off with the participation of Tagil missile units in the Sverdlovsk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In total, more than 3,000 military personnel and about 300 items of equipment are involved in the exercise," the ministry noted. The main objective of the exercises is to enhance the practical skills of the command and control officers of the missile and military units to organize and implement all types of accessibility. Tagil missile units are equipped with ground-mobile Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems.

"In the course of exercise, the intensive maneuvering actions of the Yars ground-mobile missile systems, their camouflage and countering modern and prospective air reconnaissance assets in cooperation with formations and units of the Central Military District will be performed at a qualitatively new level," the Defense Ministry stressed.

"As a part of the exercise, the state of combat training will be inspected, an assessment of the capacity of weapons and special equipment will be evaluated. "The Commission of the Strategic Missile Forces Command will assess the capacity of Tagil missile units, taking into account the rearmament," the ministry concluded.

It is also planning to perform new ways of engineering equipment and covering the field positions of mobile-based missile regiments, the use of a wide range of modern engineering equipment, drones and other tasks.