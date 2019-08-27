The international Aviation and Space Show MAKS 2019 is being held at Zhukovsky International Airpot, outside Moscow and will run from August 27 to September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Rostec. The show has brought together 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies. Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec will feature 40 new models at the MAKS international air show, including the latest aircraft and helicopters, communications and electronic warfare systems, engines and aerodrome equipment, the Rostec press office said earlier.
MAKS-2019 international air show flying high outside Moscow
MAKS 2019 air show has brought together 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 12
Girls wearing traditional Russian costumes by an Airbus A350-900 aircraft© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are seen during the opening of the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A serviceman by a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Ansat light utility multirole helicopter with the Aurus brand styled luxury interior© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
An Irkut MC-21 aircraft© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Ilyushin Il-76LL multi-purpose strategic airlifter© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ-100) passenger aircraft© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Embraer 195-E2 jet airliner (right)© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
A man by an Ansat light utility multirole helicopter with the Aurus brand styled luxury interior© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Yakovlev Yak-130 trainer jet© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
A man by an Embraer 195-E2 jet airliner© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Ilyushin Il-78M-90A aerial refueling tanker© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Press review: Moscow reacts to new US missile test and G7 debates Russia’s likely return
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 26
Read more
Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft redocks to another ISS module
The redocking process was conducted manually by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov with the assistance of NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano
Read more
Kremlin vows to respond to US new cruise missile’s test
Earlier, President Putin gave instructions to analyze the threat level in the wake of the US test of the new cruise missile modification and take measures for preparing a symmetric response
Read more
Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor robot has not docked with ISS in time - broadcast
Now the distance to the ISS is about 280 meters
Read more
Situation around failed Soyuz MS-14 docking ‘complicated’, says Roscosmos chief
A failure of the equipment installed on the ISS that controls safe converging and locking took place, Dmitry Rogozin added
Read more
Russian Navy to get three battalions of Bastion coastal defense missile systems this year
They will join coastal defense and land troops of the Pacific, Northern and Black Sea Fleets
Read more
Romeo and Juliet ballet starring Russia's Polunin to premiere at Arena di Verona
Polunin noted that Johan Kobborg had gathered a star cast
Read more
G7 leaders discuss issue of returning to G8 format with Russia’s participation - Kyodo
Contents of this discussion will not be disclosed
Read more
G7 wants Russia back in the club due to stiff competition with G20, says source
The diplomat characterized the proposal to resume the G8 format as "wise"
Read more
Iranian top diplomat arrives in Biarritz for G7 summit - TV
Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Biarritz at the invitation of his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian
Read more
Press review: Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap coming and Russia corners Erdogan into concessions
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 27
Read more
Five main issues covered in G7 final declaration after Biarritz summit
The final declaration of G7 leaders was released after the summit in France's Biarritz on August 24-26
Read more
Russia’s track and field athletics body must be reinstated with IAAF, Isinbayeva says
The All-Russia Athletics Federation has implemented all requirements of the International Association of Athletics Federations, recalled the Russian athlete
Read more
Syrian troops in Khan Sheikhoun not violating Russia-Turkey agreements, says Lavrov
Khan Sheikhoun is within Idlib's de-escalation zone
Read more
Russia’s android Fedor to complete ISS program if next Soyuz docking is successful
The robot has been developed by Android Technology Company and the Advanced Research Fund on a technical assignment from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry
Read more
Kremlin hopes for common sense of G7 nations in resuming relations with Russia
Russia also has traditionally close relations with Germany and Japan, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Venezuelan parliament says new military agreement with Russia "unconstitutional"
Earlier in August, defense ministers of Russia and Venezuela signed an agreement on bilateral military cooperation
Read more
Process of international recognition of Abkhazia's independence irreversible — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reminded that "the first country to recognize Abkhazia was Nicaragua, followed by Venezuela, Nauru, Tuvalu, Vanuatu"
Read more
Two Russian submarines fired ballistic missiles in Arctic Ocean, Barents Sea — ministry
The Defense Ministry said that rockets were fired in the Arctic Ocean and the Barents Sea
Read more
Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor robot successfully docks with ISS
The spacecraft docked with the ISS at 6:08am Moscow time, several minutes earlier than initially planned
Read more
Russia’s Bastion coastal defense systems wipe out enemy warships in Baltic drills
The drills involved over 100 personnel and 10 items of military and special hardware
Read more
US sanctions won’t harm Russian economy more than trade wars, experts say
The new sanctions will hardly have a significant impact on the Russian economy, according to the experts
Read more
G7 cannot influence global development without Russia, China, Brazil, Africa - MP
This format "has outlived itself and now represents a club of Western powers unable to dictate their rules to the whole planet," French MP Thierry Mariani noted
Read more
Putin says slow growth of public's real incomes raises concerns
At the same time, the Russian president noted that there are positive factors
Read more
Bound to get much better: Kremlin upbeat on future of Superjet-100
Recently, concerns were raised over Mexican airline Interjet's plans to sell its SSJ-100s
Read more
Moldova interested in normalizing relations with Russia — foreign minister
Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said that Chisinau wants to "return to the stable level of economic and political relations" with Russia
Read more
Russian missile cruiser makes call at port of Algiers in long-distance deployment
The visit will last several days
Read more
Moscow worried over situation following Israel’s attack in Lebanon
The Russian foreign ministry called on the parties to demonstrate utter restraint and strictly comply with international law, including the corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council,
Read more
Roscosmos confirms MS-14 spacecraft’s 2nd attempt to dock to ISS scheduled for August 27
The operation will last about 25 minutes
Read more
Chinese tourists expected to spend over $1 bln in Russia in 2019 — experts
According to the Russian border service, Chinese nationals made 342,000 trips to Russia in the first quarter of 2019
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev’s game is impressive, says Nadal
The Spanish athlete also lauded the results of the 23-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov
Read more
Russian cutting-edge missile frigate enters final stage of shipbuilders’ trials
The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov displaces 5,000 tonnes and is 135 meters long
Read more
Moscow concerned over situation following Israel’s attack in Lebanon — foreign ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties "to demonstrate utter restraint and strictly comply with international law"
Read more
US threatens participants in exhibition in Damascus with sanctions — Lavrov
The exhibition will run from August 28 to September 6
Read more
Press review: What’s behind Trump’s G8 revival and dashed Greenland purchase bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 23
Read more
Russian, Angolan top diplomats to discuss conflicts in Africa
Sergey Lavrov and Manuel Domingos Augusto will exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual importance
Read more
Next attempt to dock Soyuz MS-14 to ISS scheduled for morning August 27
If the attempt is successful, experts plan to return the aircraft back to Earth on September 7, 2019, First Deputy General Designer of Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Vladimir Solovyev said
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline enters final construction stage
A total of 75% of the total length of the two lines have been laid
Read more
Ukraine's president makes bold statement on Moscow’s possible return to G8 — diplomat
"Professionals should do things they are trained to do," the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman stated
Read more
Never applied for a visa: US senator on Russia’s blacklist and aware of it, says Moscow
The Russian diplomatic agency underscored that the US senator did not apply for a Russian visa since he's on the stop list
Read more