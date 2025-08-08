Moldovan authorities fail to resolve country's energy security issues — former PM

CHISINAU, August 8. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities have failed to resolve the issues of the country’s energy security, Vasile Tarlev, Moldova’s former Prime Minister (2001-2008) and now leader of the Future of Moldova party, said in an interview with TASS.

"One of their main mistakes is that they have incorrectly resolved the issues of energy security of our state. It is energy security, affordable and attractive prices that is one of the foundations, the foundation of national economy. Today Moldova buys gas and electricity at almost the highest prices in the world, which is very bad," he said. After coming to power his party will hold negotiations with partners who can offer more attractive prices for energy resources, including Russia, Tarlev added.

The Moldovan opposition criticizes the authorities, pointing out that Kiev, which banned the transit of Russian gas, together with Chisinau provoked an energy crisis in the unrecognized Transnistria with the aim of aggravating the situation in the region.

A state of emergency has been in effect in Transnistria due to the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting on January 1. Central heating and hot water supply to residential buildings have been turned off and industrial enterprises have been shut down in the region in order to save resources.