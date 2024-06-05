Russia to increase number of military instructors in Burkina Faso — Lavrov

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow plans to increase the number of its military instructors in Burkina Faso, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following his visit to Burkina Faso.

"Russian instructors are working here (in Burkina Faso - TASS) and their number will grow," he pointed out.

The top diplomat added that Russia was also training members of Burkina Faso’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies. "That said, this aspect of our partnership is highly specific and well advanced," Lavrov noted.