Ukraine shells Yasinovataya and Makeyevka from Grad MLRS, firing seven rockets - mission

DONETSK, December 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Yasinovataya and Makeyevka from the Grad multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS), the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Sunday.

The strikes were carried out two minutes apart: at 11:36 and 11:38 (coinciding with Moscow time). According to a message on the mission’s Telegram channel, a total of seven rockets were fired at populated areas.

Earlier on Sunday, Donetsk was shelled from Grad MLRS. Six rockets were fired at the Voroshilov and Kiev districts of the city. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of the Donbass Arena stadium, the building of a kindergarten, the Palace of Children's Creativity, and several apartment buildings were damaged.