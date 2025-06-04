MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia insists on Ukraine’s return to neutral status and rejection of foreign military bases because that was the framework under which Moscow recognized Ukrainian statehood in 1991, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrey Klimov told TASS.

"I would like to remind our counterparts in Kiev: when Ukraine adopted its declaration of independence, it proclaimed neutrality. When Ukrainians adopted their constitution, it clearly stated that no foreign military formations could be present on Ukraine’s territory - except for those already there at the time of adoption, namely our military bases in Crimea. We want them to return to the conditions under which their statehood began, the framework in which we recognized them, and what was enshrined in their own constitution," Klimov said.

Ukraine’s 1990 Declaration of Sovereignty, which laid much of the groundwork for its future constitution, explicitly emphasized the country’s neutral status.

On February 19, 2019, then-President Pyotr Poroshenko, who has been designated by Russia’s financial monitoring agency as linked to extremist or terrorist activity, signed into law constitutional amendments formalizing Ukraine’s course toward NATO and EU membership. The preamble of the Ukrainian constitution was updated to reflect "the European identity of the Ukrainian people and the irreversibility of Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic course."

Article 102 of the constitution was also amended, redefining the president’s role as "the guarantor of the implementation of the strategic course of the state to gain full membership in the European Union and in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.".