Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers conduct patrol over Sea of Japan - Russian Defense Ministry.
Ukraine’s eastern regions show higher voter activity than western at parliamentary polls
Notably, the things were the other way round at the previous elections in 2014
Former Ukrainian PM says no time for experiments
Yulia Timoshenko said that "we really need to start working after the election"
Russian aircraft violate South Korea's airspace — Yonhap
The South Korean Air Force scrambled fighter jets in response and fired warning shots, Yonhap said
Diplomats seek access to Russian crew members of detained British oil tanker - embassy
There are no threats to their life and health, the Russian diplomat said
Russia’s doctrine is challenge to US nuclear deterrent — Pentagon
The US under secretary of defense once again accused Moscow of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty
Three power units of NPP in Russia’s Tver disconnected due to short circuit
The background radiation is normal, according to the plant's press service
Pompeo conveys US disappointment over Ankara’s acquisition of Russia’s S-400
Earlier, the Pentagon informed that in order to remain in the F-35 fighter jet program, Turkey needs to drop the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems
Tehran’s arguments on detained tanker more convincing than London’s — Russian diplomat
The Iranian authorities detained the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday for "the violations of international maritime regulations"
Soyuz-FG rocket launches with Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft from Baikonur
The rocket will fly to the ISS in accordance with the six-hour plan, which means four spins around the globe
Russia ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey
Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov said the company is ready to discuss the deliveries if the Turkish side expresses an interest
Escalation in Strait of Hormuz may threaten navigation — Kuwait's foreign ministry
Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said that it is "following with concern the developments in the region after the detention of the British oil tanker"
Large-scale reconnaissance drills kick off in 7 Russian regions and Tajikistan
The drills involve more than 5,000 servicemen
Russia’s top brass dismisses reports of air strike against marketplace in Syria
The Russian air task force did not accomplish any missions in the area, according to the Defense Ministry
China’s Xi’an guided missile destroyer to call at St Petersburg on unofficial visit
A welcome ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Western Military District’s command and the Leningrad Naval Base
Russia calls to develop independence from US financial system - Russian senior diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called for multipolarity in the spheres of finance and currency
Electronic visas introduced for foreigners coming to St. Petersburg — presidential decree
The regime will be in force from October 1, 2019
Putin says he does not believe English secret services poisoned Skripal
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed this issue in an interview with US director Oliver Stone
Minsk refutes reports about Russian troops in Chernobyl zone near Ukrainian border
The rumors "are far from reality," the Defense Ministry said
Putin gives order to lift sanctions against Eritrea
Economic sanctions against Eritrea have been in place since 2009, while an arms embargo has been imposed since 2013
About 12,000 people take part in protest in downtown Moscow
The protesters demand that the Moscow officials register independent candidates for the upcoming Moscow State Duma election
EU Commission head got off on wrong foot urging to join forces against Russia
'There will be no dialogue from the position of strength,' the Russian parliamentarian stated
Abe wants to sign peace treaty with Russia before 2021
Japanese Prime Minister is intended to move forward the talks while he still in office
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills
Its notional enemies were small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar
Eyewitnesses claim Donbass militia downed Ukrainian An-26 plane
A missile hit the An-26, it fell on the ground and caught blaze
Russia to continue assisting Syria in protecting sovereignty - Putin
Russian President congratulates Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Indian frigate and Chinese destroyer to take part in Russian Navy Day parade
Over 40 ships will take part in the parade in celebration of the Russian Navy Day, along with over 40 aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 4,000 servicemen
Crew of Stena Impero tanker detained by Iran in good health — company
Meanwhile, the Telegraph reported that the UK government is drafting a plan of sanctions over the incident
Press review: Zelensky's party wins Ukraine elections and Russia drawn into tanker war
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 22
Turkey vows counter-measures if US imposes sanctions over S-400 deliveries
Ankara plans to deploy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems before 2020
Venezuelan authorities will not give in to outside pressure at Barbados talks — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "agreements that will be reached at Barbados talks will be absolutely sovereign"
Putin gives start to second stage of new sintering plant
The president left his signature on the information stand in the control room
US, Turkish top diplomats discuss deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems
This is the first contact between the US and Turkey after the start of the deliveries of Russian S-400 missile defense to the republic
Putin lauds wisdom, vision of deceased IAEA Director General Amano
Yukiya Amano has died at the age of 72
Servant of the People party gets 42.45% of votes after 50% of ballots counted
Five parties have so far overcome the five-percent threshold
Belarus, Russia plan to establish common industry markets by 2021 — minister
Belarusian Economic Minister Dmitry Krutoy said that a roadmap on unifying Russian and Belarusian markets will be developed by November this year
Press review: Turkey picks S-400s over F-35s and can ties with Ukraine be restored
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 19
Russian embassy in Iran confirms three Russian citizens onboard detained tanker
The diplomats have so far been unable to contact with them
Five parties winning seats in Ukraine’s parliament - exit polls
The presidential party Servant of the People is leading from 42.7 to 44.4% of votes
Russia is concerned over confrontation between US and Iran — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow "would welcome any improvement when it comes to relations between the US and Iran"
