Russian aircraft violate South Korea's airspace — Yonhap

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian military aircraft have violated South Korea's airspace above the Sea of Japan twice, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The South Korean Air Force scrambled fighter jets in response and fired warning shots, Yonhap said.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, three Russian military aircraft and two Chinese Air Force planes entered South Korea's air defense identification zone on Tuesday morning. One Russian aircraft violated South Korea's airspace twice — at around 9am and 9:30am local times.

The incident occurred near the Liancourt Rocks, a group of small islets to the east of the southern part of the Korean Peninsula. Seoul and Tokyo are in a territorial dispute over the islets.

In mid-June, South Korea scrambled fighter jets to intercept Russia's Tu-95 strategic bombers that entered its air defense identification zone.