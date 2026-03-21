IAEA receives no indication of damage to Israeli nuclear research center — statement

VIENNA, March 21. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not received any indication of damage to Israel’s nuclear facility in the city of Dimona, the agency said in a statement on X.

"The IAEA is aware of reports of an incident in the city of Dimona, Israel, involving a missile impact and has not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev," the statement reads.

The IAEA added that "information from regional states indicates that no abnormal radiation levels have been detected."