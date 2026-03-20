Indian court shuts down hungry husband seeking to divorce wife who doesn't cook for him

NEW DELHI, March 20. /TASS/. India’s Supreme Court has ruled that a wife’s refusal to do household chores does not qualify as "cruelty" in a marriage and is not grounds for divorce.

The court was considering an appeal in a divorce case, where the husband insisted on the dissolution of the marriage, citing the wife’s unwillingness to do housework. The man claimed that this constituted cruelty against him.

The Supreme Court pointed out that both spouses in a marriage were supposed to share the household burden as a marriage does not mean that one of them is solely obliged to do domestic chores.

"You married a life partner, not a maid," Justice Sandeep Mehta said.

The court also stressed that both husband and wife "should contribute to cooking, doing laundry, and other household chores."