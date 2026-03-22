Russia’s state commission clears Progress MS-33 space freighter for launch

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia’s state commission has cleared a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-33 space freighter for fueling and launch to the orbital outpost, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported.

"The state commission at Baikonur [the Baikonur cosmodrome] has cleared a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-33 resupply ship for fueling and launch," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The launch of the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 p.m. GMT) on March 22. The resupply ship is set to dock to the Poisk module of the ISS Russian segment at 4:35 p.m. Moscow time (1:35 p.m. GMT) on March 24.

The Progress MS-33 resupply ship will deliver 2,509 kg of useful cargo to the ISS, including 1,211 kg of dry cargo for the ISS Expedition 74 crew and the space station’s systems, in particular, equipment for the Sun-Terahertz scientific experiment, 828 kg of propellant for the station’s refueling, 420 liters of potable water for cosmonauts and 50 kg of oxygen to replenish the ISS atmosphere, it said.

The Progress MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft designed to service orbital stations, deliver various cargo to the International Space Station (propellant, scientific equipment, oxygen, potable water, food and other supplies) and adjust its orbit.