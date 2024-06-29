Ukrainian drone attack kills five people in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack has killed five people, including two children, in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Last night, a Ukrainian drone attacked a residential building in the village of Gorodishche in the Rylsky District. Tragically, the attack killed five people, including two small children. Another two members of the family were taken to the Rylsky District Hospital in serious condition. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed," he wrote on Telegram.

The acting governor said earlier that on June 28, nine Ukrainian drones had been destroyed or disabled in the region using small arms and electronic warfare means.