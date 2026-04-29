Trump trying to destroy Iran by causing internal divisions — top lawmaker

TEHRAN, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is trying to destroy Iran through economic pressure and by causing domestic conflicts, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who also heads the delegation to the talks with the US, stated.

"Trump openly divides the country into radicals and moderates, and then immediately talks about a naval blockade to force Iran to capitulate through economic pressure and by causing domestic conflicts," he said in an address to the Iranian people.

Ghalibaf called on Iranians to preserve unity in order to thwart the enemies’ plans and prevent the country from falling apart. "From day one until today, unity has been our main weapon against the enemy's schemes. Today, given the enemy's new plan, unity is more important than ever. Any actions that sow discord play right into the enemy's hands," he added.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.