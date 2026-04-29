DPR court sentences US mercenary to 13 years in prison in absentia

MARIUPOL, April 29. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic has sentenced 32-year-old US mercenary Michael Keith Garcia Brigola in absentia to 13 years in a maximum-security penal colony, the republic’s Prosecutor’s Office told TASS.

"Considering the position of the state prosecutor, Brigola was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in a maximum-security penal colony," the statement reads.

The court found that Brigola arrived in Ukraine in March 2022 and joined the International Legion of the Ukrainian armed forces. He underwent training and participated in combat operations against the Russian Armed Forces until the winter of 2023. He received a monetary reward equivalent to more than 675,000 rubles ($8,999) for his mercenary activities.

Brigola was found guilty of a crime under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict). He is on the international wanted list.