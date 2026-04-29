Kiev building multi-layered defense line near Kursk border area — expert

LUGANSK, April 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military have stepped up the construction of multi-layered defense in three districts of the Sumy Region near the border area of Russia’s Kursk Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the Glukhovsky, Belopolsky, and Krasnopolsky districts of the Sumy Region, engineering troops of Ukrainian militants continue to create a multi-layered defense line. <…> At the same time, the enemy is laying minefields and setting up decoy positions," he said.

Marochko noted that as the weather is getting better, the enemy has stepped up the pace of construction of fortifications in this area.