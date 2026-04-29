AmCham Russia urges US to allow banks to use dollars for Russia payments

MINERALNYE VODY /Stavropol Region/, April 29. /TASS/. The American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia) has asked the US government to grant several banks licenses to use dollars in payments to Russian companies, Robert Agee, head AmCham Russia, told TASS on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"We've been telling our government for a long time: let's license at least a few banks so they can start using dollars again," Agee said.

According to him, American businesses are counting on anti-Russian sanctions being lifted. "We hope and want the sanctions to be lifted, because they hinder our businesses. Russian businesses can always find other solutions. As we hear today, someone has created a stablecoin, which means there is no need to use dollars - there are now other ways," Agee said.

He recalled that AmCham Russia had prepared a report for the US administration outlining which sanctions should be lifted first to help American and Russian businessmen.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is taking place on April 28-30 at the MinvodyExpo International Exhibition Center in the Stavropol Region.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government, the Economic Development Ministry and the Government of the Stavropol Region. TASS is the forum’s media partner.