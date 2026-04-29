Putin conveys support to Trump after his assassination attempt — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed words of support to his American counterpart Donald Trump over his most recent assassination attempt, strongly condemning the crime in their Wednesday phone call, said Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov.

"Vladimir Putin first expressed his support for the US president in connection with the April 25 attack on him at the Washington Hilton hotel. Fortunately, neither Donald Trump himself, nor his wife and no one from their entourage were injured. The attacker was promptly neutralized by security agents," Ushakov told reporters.

According to him, the Russian leader strongly condemned the crime. "Emphasizing [at the same time] the unacceptability of any form of politically motivated violence," Ushakov said.

Ushakov added that the date of the crime was emphasized in the conversation. The assassination attempt was carried out on the eve of the birthday of the American president's wife Melania Trump, who was born on April 26, 1970.

The shooting took place in the US capital at the Washington Hilton hotel at an annual reception of the Association of Correspondents accredited with the White House, which was attended by the entire top of the American administration. A security guard was injured. The shooter, 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, was arrested. He had previously booked a room at the Washington Hilton hotel and was able to bring a weapon there.