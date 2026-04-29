US businesses maintain investments in Russia, most companies remain — AmCham head

MINERALNYE VODY /Stavropol Region/, April 29. /TASS/. US businesses have maintained their investments in Russia, and most companies have not left the Russian market, Robert Agee, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), told TASS on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"We haven't left. Most of our companies have stayed. All the investments we made in Russia are still there. All these factories remain. Many companies with assets here in this region are taking part in this forum today," Agee said.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is taking place on April 28-30 at the MinvodyExpo International Exhibition Center in the Stavropol Region.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government, the Economic Development Ministry and the Government of the Stavropol Region. TASS is the forum’s media partner.