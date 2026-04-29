MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Following the Ukrainian drone attack on Tuapse, NATO’s Black Sea member states should realize that they are supporting terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

In the early morning hours of April 28, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in Tuapse due to a Ukrainian drone attack. Residents were evacuated from the streets closest to the fire. A regional-level state of emergency has been declared throughout the district.

The diplomat noted that NATO’s Black Sea member states must collectively share responsibility for the alliance's decision to supply weapons to Vladimir Zelensky’s regime.

"It turns out that through their political acts of support, funding, direct arms deliveries, and all manner of informational assistance, they are contributing to an attack on the Black Sea, which washes the shores of their countries. Does anyone in Bulgaria or Turkey think about this? Does anyone ask why they are taking money from their taxpayers sending it to Kiev? Apparently, they don’t think about it, but they should," Zakharova emphasized.

According to the spokeswoman, this situation demonstrates the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime and the complete disregard for this crime on the part of international organizations, including environmental groups and other human rights bodies.

"As Russian President [Vladimir Putin] said, the Ukrainian strike on Tuapse could have serious environmental consequences. This once again demonstrates the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime and the complete disregard of this fact by international environmental organizations," the diplomat added.