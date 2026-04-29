Argentina’s leader sees Europe on brink of extermination because of its policies

BUENOS AIRES, April 29. /TASS/. European countries are teetering on the brink of extermination because of their migration, demographic, and environmental policies, Argentinian President Javier Milei argued.

"The mess that Europe has today is because it had a bankrupt pensions system. While they promoted their green agenda by killing innocent unborn children, at the same time they encouraged the inflow of foreigners," the Argentinian leader said at a conference discussing the economics theory.

While Europe was clearly faced with self-inflicted problems, it tried to fix those by "importing people," Milei continued. "So, Europe is now on the brink of extermination," he added.

Milei, who came to power as head of state in December 2023, has repeatedly stated that he does not consider the impact of human activities on climate change proven, as he prohibited Argentinian diplomats from supporting the United Nations’ sustainable growth agenda for the period until 2030.