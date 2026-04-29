Ukrainian drones target industrial sites in Russia’s Orenburg Region, no injuries reported

ORENBURG, April 29. /TASS/. Air defenses downed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Orenburg Region in Russia’s Southern Urals as Ukrainian troops targeted industrial sites there, Governor Yevgeny Solntsev reported on Max.

"Today, enemy UAVs attempted to attack several industrial sites. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, four drones were downed over the Orenburg Region. There have been no injuries reported," the official wrote.

The local authorities have introduced airspace restrictions under the Kovyor (Carpet) plan due to a drone threat.

Earlier, Russia’s top brass reported downing 98 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight.