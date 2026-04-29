Indonesia to expand defense cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Jakarta will develop cooperation with Moscow in the procurement of new weapons systems, Speaker of the Regional Representative Council (Senate) of Indonesia Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin said at a plenary session of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"The strategic partnership is expanding in the areas of trade and investment, as well as in the defense sector, including cooperation in the procurement of weapons systems," he noted.

On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin received his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the Kremlin. During the meeting, the Russian leader stated that the strategic nature of the two countries’ relations is primarily manifested in the economy, with trade between the two countries growing by 12.5% last year. Prabowo Subianto, in turn, praised Russia’s positive contribution to global geopolitical processes. He expressed gratitude to Putin and the Russian government for the support Moscow provides to Jakarta.