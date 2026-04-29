Trump 'kills' Ukraine's NATO hopes — media

LONDON, April 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s hopes of becoming a NATO member in the foreseeable future are effectively dead, The Economist reported, citing unnamed Western sources.

The article states that former US President Joe Biden was already skeptical about Kiev’s accession to the alliance, while any remaining hopes "were killed" by the hostile stance toward the idea held by current US leader Donald Trump.

Financial Times previously reported, citing sources, that Germany had proposed granting Ukraine associate EU member status. This would allow Kiev to attend meetings involving relevant ministers and heads of state but would not grant voting rights or automatic access to the EU’s common budget. In Paris, this format is referred to as "integrated state" status, meaning Kiev would not participate in the common agricultural policy or EU funding programs until full accession.

The publication noted that Germany and France believe the new status would still carry significant symbolic importance for Ukraine. Berlin also assumes that such a "soft" form of EU membership could include a mutual defense clause, which Ukrainian authorities consider crucial given the lack of prospects for NATO membership.