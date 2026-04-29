LONDON, April 29. /TASS/. The change in Hungary’s leadership and the impending departure of Prime Minister Viktor Orban have made other European leaders’ doubts about Ukraine’s accession to the EU more apparent, The Economist reports.

The article states that European leaders now "can no longer hide behind Hungary’s veto." The magazine notes that neither France nor Germany is in a hurry to grant Kiev full membership, and certainly not the fast-track path to the European Union that Vladimir Zelensky is pushing for.

The Economist writes that these doubts are understandable given that Ukraine is a "corrupt, fragile democracy," and its agricultural industry is a cause for concern among European farmers.

Financial Times previously reported, citing sources, that Germany had proposed granting Ukraine associate EU member status. This would allow Kiev to attend meetings involving relevant ministers and heads of state but would not grant voting rights or automatic access to the EU’s common budget. In Paris, this format is referred to as "integrated state" status, meaning Kiev would not participate in the common agricultural policy or EU funding programs until full accession.

The publication noted that Germany and France believe the new status would still carry significant symbolic importance for Ukraine. Berlin also assumes that such a "soft" form of EU membership could include a mutual defense clause, which Ukrainian authorities consider crucial given the lack of prospects for NATO membership.