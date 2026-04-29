MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The transfer of the Scythian gold collection to Kiev is de facto the theft of property belonging to Crimean museums, and Moscow won’t just stand by and watch that happen, Ambassador to The Hague and Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said during an online briefing.

The diplomat noted that the Dutch authorities regularly take steps he described as unfriendly and contrary to Russia’s interests. "One example is, of course, the situation around the Scythian gold. We view the Dutch government's decision, based on the ruling of the Kingdom’s Supreme Court, to transfer the Crimean museums' collection to Kiev as politically motivated and damaging to Crimea's cultural and historical heritage. In essence, this constitutes the theft of property belonging to Crimean museums, and we will not tolerate it," he emphasized.

Tarabrin noted that Russian-Dutch relations are "in a state of deep deterioration" and are effectively frozen. "We must take the Netherlands' openly unfriendly policy into account when shaping our foreign policy," he added.

Scythian gold situation

Ukraine has unlawfully come into possession of a collection of artifacts known as the Scythian gold. Investigators established that between March 19 and April 19, 2013, Germany’s Bern Historical Museum and the Allard Pierson Museum under the University of Amsterdam came to terms with Crimean cultural institutions for the rotating display of 565 museum items, as part of the "Crimea: The Golden Island in the Black Sea" exhibition. Their insured value is at least 117 million rubles (over $1.5 million) and their market value is significantly higher. Moreover, some artifacts are regarded as priceless due to their uniqueness.

In March 2014, Crimea and the city of Sevastopol were incorporated into Russia, making the museums and all their exhibits Russian property. Following the conclusion of the exhibition, however, these cultural artifacts remained in the Netherlands. This prompted Crimean museums to initiate legal proceedings to recover the collection. In 2021, however, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal denied the claims and ordered the exhibits transferred to Ukraine. Thus, officials from the Netherlands, Ukraine, and the Allard Pierson Museum have unlawfully appropriated these cultural treasures and transferred them to Ukraine. To this day, they have failed to return them to Russian territory.

In March, investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against officials from the Netherlands and Ukraine for the theft of cultural property from the so-called "Crimean Collection.".