DONETSK, April 29. /TASS/. The widespread use of drones is not creating a stalemate on the front, as they are not the sole factor determining the battle’s outcome, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"So, is this a stalemate or not? No, it’s more of an arms race, but with modern weaponry. We have witnessed everything change before our eyes—the priorities our fighters had regarding weapon use and how they advanced," Pushilin said.

He added that Ukraine has become a testing ground for the West, where new types of weaponry are being trialed. "Yes, drones are currently shaping the front, but they cannot be the only factor in liberating territory. Without infantry, soldiers, and assault operations, the situation here cannot be considered resolved," the DPR head concluded.