Russia-Africa summit less focused on security — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russia-Africa Summit is a good platform for discussing economic and humanitarian cooperation, while security issues are less prominent at the forum, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"The Russia-Africa summit is a good platform for discussing primarily issues related to trade, economic, investment and cultural cooperation, and all aspects of humanitarian cooperation," Peskov noted, commenting on the possible impact of the Russia-Africa summit on security on the African continent amid the escalating situation in Mali.

"Security issues are also addressed at the summit, but probably to a lesser extent," he added.