Astronaut Deniz Burnham to fly on ISS-76 mission with Russian cosmonauts

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. NASA astronaut Deniz Burnham, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Konstantin Borisov, will crew the ISS-76 mission, the website of the Gagarin Research&Test Cosmonaut Training Center said.

"ISS-76, Soyuz MS-30. The main crew: Petelin D. A., Borisov K. S., Burnham Deniz," it said.

Petelin will be the commander of the Soyuz MS, while Borisov and Burnham will serve as the ship's flight engineers.

This team is currently the backup crew of the next manned mission to the International Space Station - ISS-75.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (TASS special correspondent), Sergey Mikayev and Andrey Fedyayev, NASA astronauts Christopher Williams, Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, and European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot are currently on duty at the ISS.