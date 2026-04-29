Russia-Congo relations have great potential — Putin

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia and the Republic of the Congo have great potential for bolstering ties in various industries, including logistics and agriculture, President Vladimir Putin told Congolese leader Denis Sassou Nguesso, who arrived in Russia on a state visit.

"We have good prospects for the development of our relations. And in different directions. As for the economy, these are energy, logistics, agriculture," Putin said.

According to him, Russian companies are showing the desire to work in the Congo market, primarily thanks to a stable political situation there, which makes doing business there attractive.