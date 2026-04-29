US secretary of war pledges particular US favor to allies who prove themselves

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that allies who will prove themselves by making a contribution to the collective defense will receive special favors from Washington.

"Model allies that step up, like Israel, South Korea, Poland, Finland, the Baltics, and others, will receive our special favor. Allies that do not - allies that still fail to do their part for collective defense - will face consequences. President Trump likes helping countries that help themselves," he said, adding that "Americans want partners - not dependencies."

In his words, US allies are "nations capable of doing far more for themselves than they have.".