Jet fuel prices in March surge more than twofold in March — IATA

GENEVA, April 29. /TASS/. Jet fuel prices skyrocketed by 106.6% annually in March 2026, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

"Jet fuel prices rose sharply in March, up 106.6% year-on-year, alongside a 43.1% increase in crude oil prices and a 320% surge in refining margins," IATA said.

Air cargo demand dropped by 4.8% in March in annual terms, said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

"This was mostly due to severe disruptions at major Gulf hubs due to war in the Middle East. The timing of the usual post-Lunar New Year slowdown also added to the decline," he noted.

"All eyes are on fuel supply and price, which are expected to test the industry’s resilience in the coming months," he added.