Weekly inflation in Russia reach 0.05% — statistics

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.05% from April 21 to 27, 2026, the Russian national statistics service Rosstat reported.

Inflation totaled 0.01% a week earlier.

Consumer prices ticked up by 0.23% from the start of April and by 3.21% year to date. Inflation stood at 5.63% in annual terms as of April 27 of this year.

Motor gasoline and diesel fuel prices gained 0.1%.

In the food segment, fruits and vegetable prices dropped by 1.6% in average, specifically by 7.2% for cucumbers, 4.3% for tomatoes, and 0.8% for bananas. The prices also lost 0.5% for hen eggs and margarine. The rise in prices was recorded for white cabbage (2%), beet (1.4%) and carrots (1%).

In the nonfood segment, prices hiked by 0.4% for matches and 0.3% for toilet soap. TV sets lost 0.4% in prices.