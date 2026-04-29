Two Russian goalies among three nominees for NHL’s Vezina Trophy

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. Russian goalkeepers Andrey Vasilevsky and Ilya Sorokin, who play for the US-based NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders clubs respectively, have been named finalists for the 2026 Vezina Trophy, the league’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

American-born Jeremy Swayman from the Boston Bruins rounds out the shortlist for the prestigious trophy that is awarded annually to the best goalkeeper of the hockey league.

"Ilya Sorokin, Jeremy Swayman and Andrey Vasilevsky were named finalists for the Vezina Trophy," according to the statement. "The winner of the award, which is given annually to the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers, will be announced at a later date."

Last year, American Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the Vezina Trophy.