France, Poland’s drills to cause irreparable damage to non-proliferation regime — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. France and Poland’s joint military drills would cause irreparable damage to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"In the context of the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which began on April 27 in New York, I cannot help but note once again that such steps cause irreparable damage to the global non-proliferation regime and hinder the achievement of its goals," the diplomat noted, commenting on plans for joint drills between France and Poland.

"We will make every necessary effort to ensure that such provocative actions and plans are duly assessed during the Review Conference," the spokeswoman emphasized.

On April 23, the Wirtualna Polska news outlet reported that France and Poland plan to conduct Air Force exercises over the Baltic Sea involving Rafale fighters "equipped with nuclear warheads," which will practice striking targets in Russia. The drills will take place in the Baltic Sea and northern Poland.