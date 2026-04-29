Putin begins meeting with Congolese president in small circle

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso have started talks with a limited circle of delegates in the Green Drawing Room of the Kremlin.

The Congolese leader has arrived in Russia on a state visit. The Kremlin press service previously reported that the talks are expected to cover a wide range of issues related to the further development of friendly Russian-Congolese ties in various fields, as well as an exchange of views on pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.