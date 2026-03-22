Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over 50 times in past day

KURSK, March 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled populated areas in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region more than 50 times and air defenses shot down 80 enemy drones in the past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his account in the Max messenger.

"Overall, from 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on March 21 to 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on March 22 [from 6:00 a.m. GMT on March 21 to 4:00 a.m. GMT on March 22], 80 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery against re-settled communities 55 times. Drones attacked our territory by dropping explosives five times," he said, adding that the drone attacks caused no injuries or deaths.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Kursk damaged five cars and a private home. In the village of Bashkatovo in the Oboyansky district, the Ukrainian attacks damaged an electricity transmission line and disrupted power supply that was subsequently restored, he added.