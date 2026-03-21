Israel strikes Tehran facility allegedly involved in nuclear weapons development — army

TEL AVIV, March 21. /TASS/. Israel has carried out a strike on a facility at Tehran’s Malek Ashtar University of Technology, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, claiming that the site was involved in the development of nuclear weapons.

The Israeli Air Force "struck a strategic research and development facility belonging to the Iranian military industries and the ballistic missiles array," the army said. "The Malek Ashtar University facility was utilized <...> to develop nuclear weapon components and weapons," the statement pointed out.

Iran’s authorities have repeatedly denied allegations that the country has a program to create nuclear weapons.