{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Israel strikes Tehran facility allegedly involved in nuclear weapons development — army

Iran’s authorities have repeatedly denied allegations that the country has a program to create nuclear weapons

TEL AVIV, March 21. /TASS/. Israel has carried out a strike on a facility at Tehran’s Malek Ashtar University of Technology, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, claiming that the site was involved in the development of nuclear weapons.

The Israeli Air Force "struck a strategic research and development facility belonging to the Iranian military industries and the ballistic missiles array," the army said. "The Malek Ashtar University facility was utilized <...> to develop nuclear weapon components and weapons," the statement pointed out.

Iran’s authorities have repeatedly denied allegations that the country has a program to create nuclear weapons.

Tags
IranIsrael
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
US administration starts discussing opportunity of peace talks with Iran — Axios
Washington expects that combat operations will last for two - three weeks more
Read more
Russian UN mission points to West’s calls for dissolution of Russia
"The most ardent of the new EU members seem to want to find an ultimate solution to the Russian problem," First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations claims
Read more
China-Russia trade volume falls by 8.1% to $125.8 bln in January-July
Imports of Russian goods to China fell by 7.7% to $69.57 bln
Read more
Iran informs IAEA of strike on Natanz facility, no leaks recorded — statement
Earlier, the Tasnim agency reported that US and Israeli forces had attacked the Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz, and no leaks of radioactive materials were recorded
Read more
Number of tourists visiting Petroglyphs in Karelia doubles YOY
Karelia's Governor Artur Parfenchikov stressed that tourism was becoming an economic growth driver for Belomorsk
Read more
Trump admits possibility of quick end to operation against Iran
The US president says that Washington is "very close" to meeting its goals in the Middle East
Read more
Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss air crash near Aktau
The Russian side also expressed bewilderment about recent ant-Russian publications in the Azerbaijani media and "the disinformation campaign against the Russia House in Baku"
Read more
European companies buy Russian oil and gas despite Brussels’ policy — Orban
Viktor Orban stressed that, unlike other countries, "Hungary is doing this openly and considers it the right policy"
Read more
Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it attacked another US plane
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq movement says the crew escaped
Read more
EU has no Plan B to provide 90 billion euro loan to Kiev — Polish PM
Donald Tusk attributed Budapest’s position to the upcoming parliamentary elections, set for April 12
Read more
Russia to present at HRC session draft resolution on revoking citizenship - ministry
The resolution is aimed at "elimination of obstacles for complete provision of human rights, arising from arbitrary revoking of citizenship and prevention of future violations of the kind"
Read more
Trade turnover indicators in EU and US at record lows — Oreshkin
Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office emphasized that Western sanctions have failed to undermine the Russian economy
Read more
Russia’s 2023 Muaythai world champion slapped with four-year ban over doping abuse
The IFMA ruled to suspend the Russian fighter for the period of four years beginning from June 19, 2023, while his "competitive results from May 12, 2023 to the date of the provisional suspension are also disqualified"
Read more
Putin congratulates heads of CIS countries, Iranian leaders on Islamic holiday of Nowruz
International Nowruz Day, established by the United Nations in 2010, is celebrated on March 21, marking the vernal equinox and the beginning of the new year for Iranian and Turkic peoples
Read more
Central Israel comes under new missile attack from Iran
A series of explosions was heard after the air raid sirens
Read more
Atlas Mining, Surgutneftegas put on EU sanctions list
According to the report, Atlas Mining and Surgutneftegas are "involved in an economic sector providing a substantial source of revenue to the Russian government"
Read more
Ukrainian strike kills two people, leaves one injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to the regional governor, the attack destroyed the social facility and a nearby commercial site
Read more
Magnetic storm that began yesterday on Earth becomes strongest over past 2 months
Scientists explained that the geomagnetic situation will fully normalize on March 24
Read more
American sailors set fire to USS Gerald R. Ford to avoid fighting — Iranian army
On March 12, the US Naval Forces Central Command reported that a fire broke out on board the USS Gerald R. Ford
Read more
Russian security service detains entrepreneur who registered 1,000 SIM cards for Kiev
The FSB noted that to maintain anonymity and conceal financial transactions, all funds were transferred to the perpetrator via cryptocurrency wallets he created
Read more
Duma adopts law on refusing extradition of foreigners who fought in Russian army
The bill was introduced by the Russian government in November 2025
Read more
Iran ready to allow Japanese ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi says that the strait is open
Read more
US strikes more than 8,000 targets in Iran, including 130 ships — Pentagon
Cooper also noted that "US forces maintain air superiority over Iran's skies, having now flown over 8,000 combat flights"
Read more
US leader says he hopes Orban ‘wins big’ in upcoming parliamentary election in Hungary
Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April 12
Read more
Russian T-72B3 tanks significantly outmatch foreign counterparts — gunner
According to the serviceman, the Russian tank is much more reliable and its powerful 125mm gun is more accurate compared to its foreign counterparts
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat expects Gulf war to last for another 2-3 weeks
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan added that "talks are unlikely to take place as long as the war continues"
Read more
US lawmaker accuses Politico of trying to worsen relations between Russia, US
On March 11, Dmitriev held a meeting with representatives of the US administration in Florida
Read more
Press review: US, Russia may agree on Crimea as US, Israel differ on Iran war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 18th
Read more
Zelensky to lose power if Ukraine holds referendum on territorial issue — Russian MP
The majority of Ukrainians would vote differently from what Kiev wants, Viktor Vodolatsky said
Read more
Putin signs law to extend free public housing privatization until March 2015
The law enters into force from the day of its official publication
Read more
At least 28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip — Al Jazeera
Israel launched air attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, the Qatari TV channel reported
Read more
Reverse gas supplies start via Yamal-Europe to Poland after Gazprom’s booking refusal
The gas pumping direction depends on the applications that the gas transport operator receives from clients
Read more
Trump beats Harris in US voter support by two percentage points
The results of the poll showed that 48% of respondents are ready to support Trump in the November presidential election, while 46% favored Harris
Read more
Headquarters of Iraqi intelligence service in Baghdad hit by drone strike — TV
According to their information, the drone was targeting the headquarters located in the prestigious Mansour district in western Baghdad
Read more
Iran has no tankers at sea, no surplus of oil to export — ministry
The statement was made in response to an option proposed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded into tankers
Read more
Press review: US weighs Iran assault as Middle East war disrupts Kiev air defenses
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 20th
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Trump tells people to stay tuned on Cuba — TV
The US President refused to disclose his future plans on Cuba
Read more
IAEA receives no indication of damage to Israeli nuclear research center — statement
The IAEA also added that information from regional states indicates that no abnormal radiation levels have been detected
Read more
Entrepreneur detained in Mordovia admits guilt in working for Ukraine — FSB
The detainee said he understood his actions were illegal
Read more
Zarubezhneft in talks on joint gas field development projects with Kazakhstan — CEO
According to Sergey Kudryashov, these are not exploration projects but the ones with already discovered reserves
Read more
US must stop attacks on Iran to restore navigation in Hormuz Strait — top diplomat
On March 2, Major General Ebrahim Jabari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil exports passes, would be closed to shipping due to Israeli and US military action against Iran
Read more
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight
According to the designer, during the first flight "were tested the aerodynamics characteristics, the aircraft’s avionics and elements of the radio-technical complex"
Read more
French Navy detains Mozambique-flagged Denya tanker en route from Russia
According to the Mediterranean maritime prefecture, the operation was conducted jointly with France’s allies, including the United Kingdom, which took part in tracking the ship, in conformity with Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea
Read more
Over 500,000 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded in action in 2025
Besides, Russian forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian warplanes, over 50 missile systems, more than 67,000 drones, and over 6,500 tanks and other armored combat vehicles in 2025
Read more
Russia urges all parties to conflict around Iran to de-escalate — diplomat
Russia continues to view de-escalation as imperative, along with the swift cessation of destructive hostilities - which most severely affect the civilian populations of both Iran and the Persian Gulf states, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia’s population exceeds 146 mln, statistical agency says
The country has sixteen cities with a population of over one million
Read more
US intel agencies see no sign of Iranian government’s 'imminent collapse' — media
The media outlet notes that the Washington administration "is still working to assess who is actually in charge in Tehran"
Read more
Iranian forces hit US Al Dhafra base in UAE — state broadcaster
The servicemen used the Khorramshar, Qadr, and Emad missiles for the attacks
Read more
Ukrainian, US delegations to continue talks on March 22, Zelensky says
The US was represented by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
US moving amphibious ready group with 4,500 sailors, Marines to Middle East — TV
According to the officials cited by Fox News, it will take about a month for the task force to reach the Middle East
Read more
US F-35 jet makes emergency landing after being damaged over Iran — TV
This incident represents the first confirmed instance of an American aircraft being struck by Iranian fire since the escalation to full-scale hostilities
Read more
Death toll in Karelia lake tragedy is 11, two are missing - source
Two more children are still missing
Read more
EAEU-Indonesia free trade area talks to start after G20 summit — ambassador
According to Jose Tavares, Indonesia considers cooperation with the EAEU very important
Read more
At least 3 dead, 4 injured in collision between fuel tanker, 4 cars in Russia
The tanker caught fire over an area of 200 square meters
Read more
Russian Battlegroup East’s T-80BVM tank withstands 18 hits from Ukrainian drones
The tank commander with the battlegroup, call sign "Aza," added that the tank completed its assigned missions
Read more
Russian deputy foreign minister accepts copies of credentials from new Afghan ambassador
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the official recognition of the Afghan authorities will give an impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation
Read more
US lifts sanctions against two Russians — Treasury Department
The restrictions were discontinued for Yury Korzhavin and Lidia Korzhavina
Read more
Russian ambassador to Italy warns against appropriating Russian assets
Alexey Paramonov noted that the worse the situation on the ground for Kiev, the more obvious the Ukrainian state’s bankruptcy becomes
Read more
Hungary's Orban says won't approve new EU budget until funds released from previous one
The Hungarian prime minister also warned that he would not support the European Commission's proposed EU budget for 2028-2034, as it includes excessively large allocations for aid to Ukraine
Read more
Japan expands sanctions on Russia, bans export of chemical weapons-related goods
The new sanctions will take effect on October 3
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Russian companies hit by sanctions have 'Plan B' — Deputy PM
Earlier, the US introduced restrictions in respect of more than 500 individuals and companies
Read more
Iran has enough missiles, drones for at least 2-3 months — Chinese expert
According to Hu Bo, Iran’s stock of ballistic missiles has likely fallen to below 1,000 units, based on open-source intelligence
Read more
FACTBOX: World Youth Festival
The first World Youth Festival, initiated by Russia, will be held on March 1-7, 2024, in the federal territory of Sirius
Read more
Contingent of 2,500 US Marines to be deployed to Middle East in coming days — Axios
According to a source, the US Marine Corps could potentially participate in the evacuation of embassy personnel in Middle Eastern countries
Read more
Iran warns of possible attack on Ras al-Khaimah if UAE attacks its islands
The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says that it "would attack the source of any aggression against the territory and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic"
Read more
Press review: US tries to assemble Hormuz tanker coalition as Russia eyes new fuel markets
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 16th
Read more
Moscow says constitutional referendum won’t settle Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Russia’s Foreign Ministry believes Nagorno-Karabakh's status "should be determined through political talks in the framework of the Minsk process"
Read more
Consequences of US-Israeli aggression against Iran to last for long time — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, although some say that this time, history is being repeated as a farce, "it’s far from being a farce"
Read more
Almost 40 people injured in attack on host city of Israeli nuclear facility
There is a child among those injured, who is in serious condition
Read more
Ukraine’s population down to 20 mln people by 2025 — British journalist
Will Lloyd says that in 2014, the population was estimated at "just over 40 million"
Read more
Von der Leyen rules out purchases of Russian gas even in event of power outages in EU
The EU will continue the transition to green, European-produced energy, the European Commission president says
Read more
NATO chief praises Putin-Trump phone call as 'successful'
Mark Rutte reiterated that it was necessary to ensure that Ukraine was in the best possible negotiating position
Read more
Rosneft’s allocation in the ITERA’s authorised capital will reach 59 bln roubles
Read more
EU leaders no longer protect European interests, instead fulfill Ukraine’s demands — Orban
Orban accused Brussels of withholding EU funds and Ukraine of blocking oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to pressure Hungary
Read more
Air defenses down another drone heading towards Moscow
Emergency personnel are working at the site where debris fell, Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Moscow sees heaviest-ever snowfall in 145 years of weather observation
The previous record for December 3 was set in 1980 when Moscow saw 9.4 millimeters of snowfall
Read more
Russia begins mass production of Vorobey-15 bomber drone
The Spektr Design Bureau noted the drone’s excellent maintainability
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose up to 315 servicemen in Russia’s South battlegroup zone
At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 85 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup over the past 24 hours
Read more
Attack against Iran’s Bandar-e Anzali affected Russian economic interests
The Iranian port of Anzali on the Caspian Sea was bombed on March 18
Read more
Over 230 US service members wounded since start of Iran conflict — media
According to a US official cited by ABC News, most of them sustained traumatic brain injuries
Read more
Alliance between Russia, Tajikistan strengthens security in Central Asia — Putin
Putin also wished Rahmon good health and success, and all citizens of Tajikistan well-being and prosperity
Read more
Woman killed, more than 10 other people injured in Ukrainian attack on apartment buildings
Emergency services are still working now, checking to ensure that no one remains under the rubble
Read more
Conversation held with CIA Director, Russian intelligence chief said
"We reserved for each other an opportunity to make calls and discuss questions of interest at any moment," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
Israeli PM proposes replacing Strait of Hormuz with pipelines through Israel
This transformation of logistics could happen because of the hostilities in the region, Benjamin Netanyahu notes
Read more
Putin, Belarusian president discuss global issues, bilateral cooperation in phone call
According to the Belarusian news agency BelTA, the two leaders touched upon the implementation of joint projects
Read more
Protests in France an internal affair of that country, says Putin
The President of Russia commented on the protests against pension reform in France
Read more
More than 2,000 VIM-Avia passengers stuck in foreign airports
More than 30 flights of the VIM-Avia airline company have been canceled
Read more
Rosneft surpasses ExxonMobil in global oil companies rating
Other corporations in the top ten are Chevron, Gazprom and PDVSA (tied), Shell and ADNOC
Read more
Indian court shuts down hungry husband seeking to divorce wife who doesn't cook for him
The court ruled that the refusal to do chores by a wife does not constitute "cruelty"
Read more
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Sopych in the Sumy Region and units of Battlegroups West, South and Center liberated the settlements of Aleksandrovka, Kaleniki, Fyodorovka Vtoraya and Pavlovka in the DPR
Read more
Russia calls for early cessation of hostilities in Middle East — MFA
The ministry says "Moscow is seriously concerned" about the Gulf area confrontation, further escalation risks
Read more
Over 3,000 troops involved in Baltic Fleet’s drills in Russia’s westernmost region
Under the plan of the maneuvers, the troops are exercising to repulse a hypothetical enemy’s attacks
Read more
Zelensky’s legitimacy to be soon called in question — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it will be done from the legal point of view in any case
Read more
Ukrainian drone strike kills civilian in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region
The attack also damaged a household building and a tractor
Read more
Israeli Air Force did not attack Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility — army source
Earlier, Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its Natanz nuclear site had been attacked
Read more
US releases first 42.5 mln of 172 mln barrels of oil from its strategic reserve
The Department of Energy expects the companies that receive the oil to replenish it by a total of 55 mln barrels
Read more
Energy supply disruptions caused by Iran conflict may last for years — media
According to the news outlet, any swift ceasefire or arrangement allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz won't undo supply shocks
Read more
Explosions sound in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
Meanwhile, an explosion has occurred in the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine
Read more
Ten people killed, 59 injured in fire at South Korean auto parts plant
Four people remain missing
Read more