Magnetic storm that began yesterday on Earth becomes strongest over past 2 months

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The magnetic storm, which has been ongoing for about 11 hours, has become the strongest since the end of January 2026, the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

"Overnight, the event [magnetic storm - TASS] crossed the psychologically significant G3 threshold, separating strong storms from moderate-level events. The last time this happened was a little over 2 months ago: from January 19 to 21, 2026. Back then, one of the strongest storms of the decade was registered, which just fell short of the highest geomagnetic level G5," the laboratory said in a statement.

It noted that the storm began around 11 p.m. Moscow time [8 p.m. GMT] and has been ongoing for about 11 hours. Scientists explained that the geomagnetic situation will fully normalize on March 24.