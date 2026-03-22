New Development Bank to support growth of BRICS countries — President

BEIJING, March 22. /TASS/. The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) will stimulate qualitative development of association’s member-countries, NDB President Dilma Rousseff said.

"The new Development Bank remains committed to support our members in against high quality development. These include investment in infrastructure, energy transition, digital transformation, human development, and connectivity, as well as the expansion of local goods," she said.

"Our work is guided by national priorities, and by a stronger focus and more sustainability, resilience, and long term impact," Rouseff added.