Explosions sound in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Explosions have taken place in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Ivan Fyodorov, head of the Ukraine-installed regional administration, said.

"Explisions are sounding in the city; plumes of smoke are rising from one of the districts," he wrote on Telegram. The official warned that some of the city’s districts could face power outages.

Meanwhile, an explosion has occurred in the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine, the Hromadske-News media outlet reported.

An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Sumy Region.