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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Iranian army delivers drone strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport — media

The Iranian attack largely involved Arash-2 drones that are an advanced and more destructive version of Kian and Arash-1 unmanned aerial vehicles

TEHRAN, March 22. /TASS/. The Iranian army delivered a successful strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport using Arash-2 advanced drones, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing an army spokesman.

"The army successfully attacked Ben Gurion Airport of the Zionist regime by Arash-2 advanced drones," the spokesman said.

The Iranian attack largely involved Arash-2 drones that are an advanced and more destructive version of Kian and Arash-1 unmanned aerial vehicles. An Arash-2 drone has an operational range of 2,000 km, he specified.

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