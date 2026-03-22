Iranian army delivers drone strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport — media

TEHRAN, March 22. /TASS/. The Iranian army delivered a successful strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport using Arash-2 advanced drones, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing an army spokesman.

"The army successfully attacked Ben Gurion Airport of the Zionist regime by Arash-2 advanced drones," the spokesman said.

The Iranian attack largely involved Arash-2 drones that are an advanced and more destructive version of Kian and Arash-1 unmanned aerial vehicles. An Arash-2 drone has an operational range of 2,000 km, he specified.