LONDON, March 21. /TASS/. Ukraine's population had fallen to 20 mln people by 2025 from over 40 mln in 2014, said Will Lloyd, editor of the British magazine The New Statesman.

"A British official told me that Ukraine’s population, which had been estimated at just over 40 million in 2014, had shrunk to something like 20 million by 2025, significantly less than most estimates in the public domain," he wrote on his X page.

Lloyd also noted that he first visited Ukraine in 2024 and since then has witnessed Europe’s waning interest in the conflict in Ukraine, with attention shifting to the Gaza Strip, Greenland, Venezuela, and Iran. "The world was a mess, expensive munitions for advanced air defense platforms were running low and needed everywhere from Kiev to Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi; Ukraine was not a front-page story anymore," he stressed.

Ukraine has been experiencing serious demographic problems since gaining independence in 1991. The latest census in Ukraine was conducted in 2001, when the country’s population was 48,457,000.