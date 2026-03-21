US authorizes operations with Iranian oil for one month — Treasury Department

WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. The United States has authorized the sale of Iranian oil loaded onto tankers before March 20 for a month, according to a general license published by the US Department of the Treasury.

According to the document published on Friday on the website of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), operations for the sale, delivery, and unloading of oil and petroleum products loaded onto tankers before midnight on March 20 are permitted for one month, until midnight on April 19.

In particular, the United States allows, during the specified period, financial transactions for the purpose of ensuring the safe mooring and berthing of oil tankers, maintaining the safety of crews, repairing vessels, implementing measures to mitigate environmental damage, as well as other related tanker servicing operations.

The license permits the supply of oil and petroleum products originating from Iran to the United States. However, it does not permit transactions with persons located in or acting under the laws of the DPRK, Cuba, the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, and Crimea.