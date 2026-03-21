Energy supply disruptions caused by Iran conflict may last for years — media

WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. Energy supply disruptions caused by the US-Israeli operation against Iran could linger for months and, in some cases, years, the Axios news website reports.

"Any swift ceasefire or arrangement allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz won't undo supply shocks," the news outlet notes. "The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has already upset the global flow of commodities. Now, this week's damage to energy facilities in the Gulf could deepen that disruption," Axios adds.

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at an online trading platform, told Axios that "direct attacks on energy infrastructure illustrate the war's long-lasting consequences." "Productive capacity will be offline for an uncomfortably long time, meaning energy prices are likely to fall much slower than they rose," he explained.