Israel carries out strikes on missile production facilities in Tehran — army statement

TEL AVIV, March 21. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force carried out missile strikes on missile production facilities in the Iranian capital of Tehran last night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

According to the IDF, dozens of targets were hit, including a central compound of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Israel claimed had been "utilized for the production and development of ballistic missile components," as well as a missile component storage facility, a Defense Ministry compound where a fuel manufacturing site was located, and a missiles component production facility.

Several air defense sites in Tehran were also attacked, the Israeli military added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.