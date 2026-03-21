US must stop attacks on Iran to restore navigation in Hormuz Strait — top diplomat

DOHA, March 21. /TASS/. The US and Israel must stop attacks on Iran in order for navigation to be restored in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Bringing the situation in the [Gulf] region and the Hormuz Strait back to normal requires an end to US and Israeli attacks," the Qatar-based Al Araby TV channel quoted him as saying.

On March 2, Major General Ebrahim Jabari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil exports passes, would be closed to shipping due to Israeli and US military action against Iran. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the strait was not closed but ships and tankers were not attempting to cross it for fear of attacks from both sides.