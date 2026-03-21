US intel agencies see no sign of Iranian government’s 'imminent collapse' — media

WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. US intelligence agencies see no sign of the Iranian government's imminent collapse, the Axios news website reports.

According to its sources, "CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Defense Intelligence Agency Director James Adams testified in a classified hearing on Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee that the Iranian regime was experiencing a deep command and control crisis, but there was no sign of imminent collapse."

The media outlet notes that the Washington administration "is still working to assess who is actually in charge in Tehran."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.