Putin, Belarusian president discuss global issues, bilateral cooperation in phone call

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus have held a phone call, discussing international issues and bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus held a telephone conversation. The parties discussed the further development of bilateral cooperation in various fields and pressing international issues," the statement reads.

According to the Belarusian news agency BelTA, the two leaders touched upon the implementation of joint projects and emphasized the need to ensure that decisions made by the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus be implemented as soon as possible.