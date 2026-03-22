Europe torn by disagreements but still unwilling to talk with Russia — Peskov

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The European Union is today in a difficult situation and torn by disagreements but is unwilling to talk with Russia and wants to continue the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary for Vesti TV program journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Europe is torn by disagreements, is in a difficult situation but is still unwilling to talk with us. Europe still wants the war in Ukraine to continue and does not know how to pay for it," the Kremlin press secretary said.