Contingent of 2,500 US Marines to be deployed to Middle East in coming days — Axios

WASHINGTON, March 20. /TASS/. A 2,500-strong US Marine Expeditionary Force will arrive in the Middle East in the coming days, according to Axios.

Axios reports that two more similarly-sized units will be sent to the region. The US Marine Corps could potentially participate in the evacuation of embassy personnel in Middle Eastern countries, a source told the outlet. It could also be used in operations against Iran’s Kharg Island, the source added.

Earlier, the US State Department instructed US embassy personnel in the region to prepare for potential threats and consider additional security measures in connection with the US-Israeli military operation against Iran.